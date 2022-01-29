I am: international great battles comes to an end this Saturday, January 29. Starting at 8:00 pm and from the Latina Televisión signal, viewers will be able to enjoy the presentations of the five finalists of the program, who will do the impossible to become the next winner of the season. Know all the details below:

How does I am: great international battles get to the grand final?

In the semifinal of the program, which was broadcast on January 28, 10 participants faced each other for a place in the closing stage of the competition. They were the imitators of José José, Celia Cruz, Ricardo Montaner (Ecuador), Nino Bravo, Lucho Barrios, José Feliciano, Yuri, Emmanuel, Demi Lovato and Juan Gabriel.

Who are the finalists?

After a series of close battles, the names of the five finalists of I am: great international battles were announced:

Ricardo Montaner as Cristian Danielle

Yuri (Noelia Calle)

Juan Gabriel (Ronald Hidalgo)

Jose Feliciano (Sebastian Landa)

Nino Bravo (Sebastian Hormazábal)

Among the finalists are ‘Jose Feliciano’, ‘Yuri’ and ‘Juan Gabriel’. Photo: Composition / Instagram

Who are the jurors?

This season, the Yo soy jury table was made up of the following characters from the show:

Janick Flowerpot

Mauri Stern

kathy palm

George Henderson

Members of the jury in I am: great international battles. Photo: I am: great battles international/Instagram.

What is I am about: great international battles?

I am: international great battles is a Peruvian television program that brings together imitators from different countries to star in direct confrontations and thus try to occupy a place in the so-called consecrated tribune. Currently, the entertainment space is broadcast on Latina Television.

Some imitators of I am, great battles managed to become consecrated after an arduous versus between participants. Photo: YouTube capture.

I am international 2022: schedule

I am international 2022 is usually presented from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm However, the final will start at approximately 8.00 pm

I am great international battles: transmission channel

The program I am Great International Battles is broadcast through the signal of Latina Television . Here’s how to tune in to that channel based on your cable operator:

DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD/HD) Channel 1192 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) Channel 802 (HD)

Clear TV: Channel 2

Entel TV: Channel 13

Foreign impersonators on the set of I am, great international battles. Photo: Composition/ Instagram/ Capture by Latina

How to watch Latina TV LIVE?

If you want to see the programming of Latina TV LIVE, you just have to tune in to the channel from your Smart TV. In addition, you can do it by entering the website https://www.latina.pe/tvenvivo or by downloading the Latina application on your cell phone.

Where to see I am: great international battles FREE ONLINE LIVE?

To be able to see the grand finale of I am: great international battles, you have several options: enter https://www.latina.pe/tvenvivo or download the Latina APP on your Smartphone. Also, the minute by minute of this last gala will be available in The Republic Shows.

21 imitators ask that Sebastián Landa be the absolute winner

Sebastian Landa, imitator of José Feliciano and one of the finalists to lift the trophy of I am: international great battles, surprised his followers after publishing a video where 21 imitators who went through the program are seen showing their support and asking the public to give the singer their vote in this last gala.