Lionel Messi This Monday in London he achieved his third victory at the awards The Best of Fifa, as the best footballer in the world in 2023, where the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí took the women's award.

When it seemed that the Norwegian Erling Haaland had a betting advantage to take the prize, with his five trophies won with the Manchester City, in a trio of finalists that completed the French Kylian Mbappé, Messi won another award for his infinite record.

How was it voted?

The player of InterMiami, who was not present at the ceremony, and Aitana Bonmatí With this award they confirm the Ballon d'Or won by both in 2023, after having won the men's and women's World Cups with their teams.

The Argentine, who adds eight to his three The Best awards Ballon d'Or, won the award despite the fact that the World Cup in Qatar, won by Argentina in 2022, it was not taken into account in this 2023 edition.

The 36-year-old player from Rosario surpassed the young Norwegian Haaland, who seemed destined to win his first major individual recognition.

Technicians and journalists chose Halaand. Captains and fans to Messi and both tied with 48 points.

As Fifa explains in its regulations, the tie is settled by the highest vote of 5 points (first place) of the captains.