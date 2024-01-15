













Dungeon Meshi: Delicious in Dungeon It is one of the most flirtatious anime of the season. It is definitely one of the must-sees because it will have excellent animation, action and laughter.

Remember that that is what I noticed the most, because of this, that will be the thematic guide of the following series and for this reason it does not enter Food Wars, which has a more serious tone – from my perspective. Without further ado, check out these anime titles, you will surely find them charming.

Anime like Dungeon Meshi: Delicious in Dungeon

The warmest anime in the saga Fate It is undoubtedly the Emiya family preparing dinner in the lightest way and with the most detailed drawings. In this very short installment that also has its video game edition, we can see the cast of Fate Stay Night preparing traditional Japan food for dinner. The food will be full of love from Shirou for everyone.

If you are a fan of the saga Fate, You will love this anime and if you liked the vibe of the detailed food preparation in Dungeon Meshi: Delicious in Dungeon, This is one of the must-see anime.

Toriko

Of course, seeing a pure shonen with a food guide is not the most common, and the fact that it works surely leaves half the world with doubts, however, Toriko He achieves it spectacularly.

Source: Shuēisha

Imagine a boy in search of the most select ingredients and who must cross half the world to find them and also enter into the strangest dangers. Well, we will find something like that here, yes, another crazy person like Laios from Dungeon Meshi: Delicious in Dungeon.

We know that food always has its interesting facets, however, The most gourmet dishes could be quite dangerous, right? From getting the ingredients to knowing how to cook them properly; and Toriko will show us.

Restaurant to Another World

A restaurant during the day and another at night. Well, not exactly, but the place does change its facet depending on the type of diners it has. During the week you will receive office workers, aha, yes, the godínez, but the weekend will be for very special blinds who could travel from places we cannot imagine.

The most interesting thing will be the strange changes that occur among the diners, We go from a magician to a godin. Intense, right? Also, do you think they like to eat the same thing? Find out in a fantastic, flavorful anime that looks just like Dungeon Meshi: Delicious in Dungeon.

Chuuka Ichiban

Let's see, imagine in another space where the kitchen can lead you to the gallows. That's right, in feudal China this kind of thing could happen. An interesting environment presents us Chuuka Ichiban in which society, food and power are the order of the day.

Source: Kodansha

Actually, at that time, whatever the emperor wanted or not, it was a big problem, but it is very interesting to see the ideas around the hierarchy of food, chefs and procedures.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skills

Imagine waking up in an isekai but not having enough desire to save the world. What if you live a quiet life on the edge of the universe, and prepare different things? This is what is most attractive to our protagonist because he will soon find company who likes his dishes.

The funniest thing is that the warrior will be able to get some extra items online, this would be quite good for the party. Dungeon Meshi: Delicious in Dungeon. Marcille would be more than grateful to have an apple once in a while.

The funniest thing about this anime is that there is a giant wolf-type beast that will follow our protagonist's movements to enjoy his cooking. A very interesting anime, don't you think?

Where can I watch Dungeon Meshi: Delicious in Dungeon? What is it about?

The story follows a party in a medieval fantasy world in which a boy loses his sister from one of the most dangerous dungeons. The red dragon is digesting his sister who only managed to save the team from his jaws, however, the boys lost everything they had, because of this, he does not have money to buy more supplies and continue on the adventures.

However, the team wants to save the magician who helped them escape and a couple plan to return to Laios, their leader, to save the girl. In this way, Marcille, an elf who casts spells, and Chilchuk, a small trap expert, follow the journey alongside the hero, who is trying to rescue his sister.

The party will be forced to eat monsters due to lack of money to buy supplies.However, this is not an easy task, since they can die from poisoning. However, they have luck on their side and they will meet a dwarf who is an expert in cooking monsters – even though this is a kind of taboo.

And it seems that he has an irrational goal: to cook the red dragon. Because of this, together they are able to undertake the search for the monster's head while surviving together.

The adventures of the party are interesting and quite comical especially because Laios, the hero, enjoys the hodgepodge of dishes as much as Senshi, the dwarf, while Marcille, the elf, has a lot of contempt for the dishes until she tries them…

It's very strange to see how Senshi explains how he uses each part of the monsters, making a kind of comparison with the normal ingredients for dishes in general!Remember that every Wednesday we can see a new chapter on the Netflix platformwhich is exclusively titled Studio Trigger.

