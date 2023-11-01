Today one of the games that remains relevant worldwide is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timethe same of which a remake has been demanded despite having released a remastering in 2011 for 3DS. And based on that, there are people who have gotten to work to bring the game back but with quite popular art in terms of appearance.

The team of Rwan Link carried out an animation in Unreal Engine 5, lwhich shows us the atmosphere of this game 1998 but with the peculiar touch of the well-known studio Ghibli, which clearly fits the franchise perfectly. Specifically, we are shown some well-known characters from the saga such as malon.

Here you can see it:

In related news, there has recently been talk of a possible remake of some of the games Zeldahaving possible candidates such as Ocarina of Timeor even the remasters that were stuck in Wii U, but that is unknown until now. In fact, it is said that the announcement would be before the end of 2023, with the awards of The Game Awards.

Remember that several games from the franchise are available on switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is one of the best games in history, and having a remake with this animation style draws quite a bit of attention. We will have to wait for the company to launch something related to the N64 classic.