Sestri Levante – The cultural club “Il Convivio del Tigullio” has chosen a highly topical theme for its next meeting. In fact, on Saturday at 5pm the journalist Marco Ansaldo will be there at the Grande Albergo in Sestri Levante: he will present his latest book “The Turkish march, Istanbul, crossroads of the world”. The topic covered is of absolute interest and relevance even in the face of the ongoing war in the Middle East. The president of the club explains Angelo Paone, who will speak at the opening of the conference: «In the book, the author, former special correspondent of “La Repubblica”, scientific advisor of Limes, Vatican correspondent and consultant of La 7 for the “Atlantide” program, masterfully retraces the stages that led Recep Tayyip Erdogan to become one of the most influential men of this era, a shrewd and unscrupulous leader “inventor of multiple diplomacy that deals with friends and enemies”, which allowed him to act as a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and today, I add I, to run as mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, play a decisive role in the gas and wheat issue and reach agreements on migrants with Europe. When I had planned this meeting with Ansaldo the war had not yet broken out – he adds – Now, it will be interesting to understand the reasons, and I will ask him to help us understand, which pushed Erdogan to this sudden change of direction: what are the reasons that led him to decide to move from what was thought to be a role of mediator, to such a clear and strong position. And on this occasion – he concludes – we will ask our rapporteur to be updated, as far as possible, on the ongoing conflict”. For those interested in listening to the journalist, at the link www.eventbrite.it it is possible to book your place in the room to participate in the presentation, with free admission. Over one hundred registrations have already been received by the organization.