Nyck de Vries will start his first full season in Formula 1 this year. The man who already drove his first race on the Monza circuit last year had to wait a while. The born Sneeker/Sneekenaar/Sneekert already made the jump from karting to motorsport in 2012. Max Verstappen, two years his junior, did so in 2014, but this year is already starting his eighth season in F1. Anyway, Max is the exception ‘to the other side’.

Wanderings in Formula Renault, Formula Renault World Series (3.5), GP3, Formula 2, Formula E and the WEC have now brought Nyck to the premier class. Also because he eventually managed to win hard titles in Formula Renault 2.0, Formula 2 and Formula E. After the performance in Monza last year, the sentiment in the paddock suddenly changed from ‘we have already weighed it and found it just too light’ to ‘why do you mean this man doesn’t actually drive F1?’. Despite the links with Mercedes (and therefore with Williams, Aston Martin and McLaren), Alpha Tauri eventually took off with de Vries.

With such a new adventure, comes a new helmet (nowadays). Nyck always had a predominantly blue design with the Frisian Pompeblêden prominently present on the temples. In Formula 2 the helmet was still dark blue, in the time of Mercedes lighter blue. Below is a picture of the helmet Nyck used in Formula E.

The Alpha Tauri helmet has therefore become clearly different, both in terms of color and design. The colors of the team are dominant, as we know from the drivers employed by Red Bull. It looks like the Frisian water plants are finished. Unless there’s another one on the back of the helmet that we can’t see. Nyck’s personal sponsor Northwave Cyber ​​Security takes the place where Max Verstappen Jumbo stands. We secretly like Tsunoda’s helmet (below) better. But oh well, the point is that Nyck wins that other internal team duel of course.

