Over the past few hours the name of Ornella Vanoni returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the singer has lashed out harshly against Rosa Chemical, releasing statements against him that have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened.

Ornella Vanoni against Rosa Chemical. Before the start of San Remo Festivalthe singer gave an interview to Live propaganda. During the interview, conductor Diego Bianchi asked Rosa Chemical if he knew who she was Sergio Mattarella. Not knowing what to answer, the Big in the competition in the latest edition of the Sanremo Festival addressed the journalist these words:

What the f*** do I know?”, and in the end he got it right.

Following the words released by the singer there are many who have railed against Rosa Chemical. First of all Wild Lucarelli who commented with these words on the singer’s interview with Live propaganda:

If you go to San Remo to wave the flag of transgression, even announcing that you want to twerk for Mattarella, find out first who Mattarella is. Otherwise it ends up that the thing that really scandalizes is your ignorance more than the boring kiss to get you noticed.

And, continuing, the journalist he added:

Having said that, the piece was cute and sung well, I wonder why I should become a minor character in a soap dish rather than a singer. Study and save yourself, listen to me, because this premature drift is very Made in Italy.

Rosa Chemical, Ornella Vanoni lashes out at the singer

Over the last few hours too Ornella Vanoni decided to comment on the words that Rosa Chemical spent a Live propaganda on the President Sergio Mattarella. This is what the Italian artist revealed:

Either he’s stupid or he makes us, however it’s an extreme case, not all young people are so useless.

At the moment the interested party he did not comment on the words circulating about him these days but preferred to remain silent and not release any statement on the controversies circulating about him.