The Águilas del América received the visit of the St. Louis Athleticin the second leg of the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals.
When it seemed that the Azulcremas would have a quiet night, the people from Potosi did not shrink and stood up to those led by Fernando Ortíz, surprising them by taking advantage of defensive errors with two goals in the first half from Unai Bilbao and Leonardo Bonatini.
The Mexican goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez became the man of the match, working hard and repeatedly avoiding the Americanista goal.
In the end, the goal for the Americanistas was by Brian Rodríguez, who found a loose ball inside the area to push and score the sentence, thus sealing the global score of 4-3.
Forward Henry Martin went to the bench due to discomfort and the coaching staff together with the coach decided not to risk him.
The fans praised the striker champion scorer for the Águilas del América.
Once again, similar to the first leg, the soccer player Jhon Murillo forgave in one of the clearest of the game. Here his header went wide of Luis Ángel Malagón’s goal.
The Atlético de San Luis team turned to the front with attempts by Jhon Murillo and Vitinho. Until the goal came from a corner kick, where the defender Unai Bilbao finished off with a header and with a weak mark, thus putting the first of the night at the Azteca.
One of the most notable players in this match was Miguel Layún. The ‘Culpable’ made weak marks and with little intensity, which led to the second goal for San Luis via Leonardo Bonatini.
What about goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez? Without a doubt, he became the best man of the game by getting everything he could. The bailings, shortcuts and reflexes of him earned him to be the man of the match. Undoubtedly, a very skillful goalkeeper who has already aroused the interest of national clubs.
When the nerves were on edge for América and all its fans, Brian Rodríguez appeared who took advantage of a loose ball inside the area to only push and put the goal of the sentence that gave them the pass to the semifinal.
The match was even and the San Luis team won by a score of 2-1, although América won 4-3 on aggregate.
