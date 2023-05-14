Polls indicate an intensifying competition for the presidency between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kamal Kilicdaroglu.

Also competing in the parliamentary elections is the People’s Alliance consisting of Erdogan’s conservative Justice and Development Party, the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party and others, and the opposition coalition led by Kilicdaroglu, consisting of 6 opposition parties, including the Republican People’s Party.

Elections in a nutshell:

Voting starts at eight in the morning and ends at five in the evening.

Nearly 61 million voters vote to choose the country’s president and members of parliament.

More than 191 thousand ballot boxes across Türkiye.

Those waiting in line by 5 p.m. are allowed to vote.

It is forbidden to provide news and comments on the results on radio stations and broadcasting devices until six in the evening.

The ban on broadcasting elections after nine in the evening is lifted.

Voting results will be announced at the end of the election day.

Presidential candidates:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The current Turkish president and head of the ruling Justice and Development Party, and he is the candidate of the ruling People’s Alliance.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: Leader of the Turkish opposition, head of the Republican People’s Party, and candidate of the Nation Alliance.

Sinan Ogan: candidate of the right-wing opposition Nationalist Grandparents’ Alliance.

Muharram Injeh: He withdrew from the presidential race 72 hours before the start of the elections.