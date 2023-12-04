After an exciting round of quarterfinals, the semifinals of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament were defined: América will face Atlético de San Luis and Tigres will face Pumas. Through its official channels, Liga MX announced the times and dates of the semifinals.
The first leg of the semifinal between América and Atlético de San Luis will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 p.m. at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. For its part, the first leg between Tigres and Pumas will take place on Thursday, December 7 at the Olympic University Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
The return between the Águilas and the Potosinos will take place on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium. Finally, the return between Pumas and Tigres will take place at the ‘Volcán’ University Stadium, on December 10.
América advanced to the semifinals after defeating León in the round of 16. Atlético de San Luis surprisingly defeated Monterrey to advance to the semis.
Pumas defeated Chivas de Guadalajara to get their ticket to this phase of the tournament. Finally, Tigres beat Puebla to advance.
#schedules #semifinals #Apertura #tournament #League #remained