Ukraine, which more and more European countries are refusing to support against the will of the United States, will face inevitable defeat in the near future, just like the NATO bloc, which could not withstand the confrontation with Russia. This opinion was expressed on Monday, December 4, by German political scientist Eike Hamer in a conversation with Izvestia.

Hamer pointed out that European countries currently have an ambivalent attitude towards Ukraine. At the same time, he noted, most European countries are under pressure from the United States, which insists that Europe supplies everything Kyiv needs, even though it itself is suffering greatly.

According to him, European politicians, while continuing to provide support to Ukraine, are acting against the will of the citizens of their countries, who do not want the Ukrainian elites to enrich themselves at their expense. Some European countries, such as Hungary, are already fed up with such policies, Hamer added.

He noted that in recent months, in many European countries, due to population dissatisfaction with the support of Ukraine, politicians who advocated reducing or refusing assistance to Kyiv came to power in the elections.

“The Netherlands is the latest example, but other countries are following. In Germany, a government has never before enjoyed such low recognition among the people. <…> People are not as stupid as politicians think,” said the political scientist.

He added that against this background, the political situation in European countries has become very precarious.

“Now we can only hope that the situation will be resolved fairly soon, and we will again be able to return to normal relations with Russia,” Hamer said.

In addition, according to the political scientist, the North Atlantic Alliance, which is actually a party to the conflict, lost the confrontation with Russia.

“NATO has been defeated. Ukraine is a failed state; it lies in ruins. Ukraine no longer plays a significant role,” the specialist said.

He said the Russian government “has made absolutely clear what other sensible people see – that only major powers, such as the United States as one side of the conflict, and Russia as the other side, can negotiate peace.”

“But this must include building a new security architecture in Europe. This means that American atomic bombs placed on the border with Russia must disappear. NATO is over anyway. In any case, this organization is finished,” the political scientist concluded.

At the end of November, the British newspaper The Times wrote that Europe is not ready for an open conflict with Russia, and if it does happen, there is a high risk that the European region will simply be “washed away” by Russian troops.

A month earlier, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces (AF) Scott Ritter said that NATO would not withstand confrontation with Russia, which has the most powerful army in the world.

At the end of July, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced NATO’s attempts, under the cover of Ukraine, to enter into a confrontation with Russia. Then he assured that the Russian Federation is ready for any scenario, including a negative one, but he is sure that no one wants any clashes.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.