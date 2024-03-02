caused a great commotion the death of Fabiola Yazmín Ortega Barcenaswho for eight years was part of the children's show “Bely y Beto“, created by the Mexican influencer, singer and businesswoman Belinda Treviño. Last February, the entertainer died in a hospital in Monterrey, Nuevo León, a few days after giving birth to her second son, Aldo Fabricio. This was a terrible blow for her husband Édgar Palacios, her eldest son Adrián (who for several years longed to have a brother)and other family and close friends.

Alejandro Martínez Cavazos, specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics, reported that Fabiola Yazmin Ortegawho was the voice of “Beto”, “Pepo” and other botargas from the show “Bely y Beto”, She had severe preeclampsia with HELLP class 2 syndrome, as well as a ruptured liver with fetal distress and massive internal bleeding from the breast..

In the morning program “Hoy”, one of Televisa's star programs, a unpublished video of Fabiola Yazmín Ortega, of the moment when she gave great news to her eldest son Adrián Palacios: he would have a little brother! The former member of “Bely y Beto” wrote him a moving letter. “Do you remember that you came home from primary school and asked: 'why do my friends have little brothers and I don't?', it broke our hearts, now you will also have a little brother.”

Adrián Palacios couldn't believe it and ended up crying with happiness. Later, his mother Fabiola Yazmín hugged him: “It took us a while, but we are going to give you a little brother or sister.” In an interview for the program “Hoy”, The young man stated that he will always remember his mother with love and respect.“I would tell her to never let go, to always have me by the hand in all my projects, that everything will be thinking about her.”

For its part, Édgar Palacios, widower of Fabiola Yazmín Ortega, spoke about the last moments of the mother of his children, pointing out that she had had a perfect pregnancy, but a few days before she died, her blood pressure rose., which put his son's life at risk. “The doctor told us that the baby's heartbeat was slower and I didn't hear anything about her, I said goodbye with a kiss on her forehead, until the doctor came out and showed the baby, after a while he told me that Fabiola had everything complicated and she was going to go to intensive care, she had had damage to her liver, I would have liked her to hold the baby.”

