A hundred troops have been working since early Tuesday morning to put out a declared forest fire in Valle Perdido, in Murcia. The fire was stabilized shortly after eight in the morning, although the Emergency services continue in the area to achieve its complete extinction, in addition to cooling the embers and monitoring the perimeter.

The flames broke out shortly after midnight near the well-known Veterans Trail, a busy path that gives access to Clockmaker Peak. More than 300 calls alerted 112 to the fire.









The Emergency services mobilized firefighters from the CEIS, several environmental agents, five forestry brigades and agents of the Local and National Police. In addition, an advanced command post was installed to coordinate the extinction work.

The rapid intervention of the extensive device deployed in the areas where the fire was growing most intensely prevented the fire from breaking out overnight. In addition, the decrease in the wind also helped contain the flames.

After dawn, this Tuesday two helicopters with helitransported brigades joined the extinction work, in which more than 100 people are already working. The troops are deployed around the entire perimeter of the fire, to ensure that it does not reproduce in any area.



The causes of the fire are unknown, although the area is very dry after months of drought and the intense heat that has affected the Region of Murcia this summer.



Area affected by the fire seen this Tuesday morning from one of the helicopters.



The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, assured that the rapid action of the firefighters of the Infomur Plan against fires prevented a “major disaster” in this forest mass.