The Russian authorities refused this Monday for the third consecutive day to hand over the body of the opposition leader to the family, Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly last Friday, February 16, in an Arctic prison.

“They didn't let them in. One of the lawyers literally They pushed him out,” Navalny's team, which blames the Kremlin for the death of its leader, reported on its Telegram channel.

The politician's mother, Liudmila Naválnaya, went to the morgue on Monday to collect the body, but the employees assured not knowing where the body of the deceased is.

As reported by OVD-Info, an organization that protects the rights of detainees, more than 50,000 people have already signed a popular petition for the authorities to hand over the body to Navalni's family.

In turn, the Russian Investigative Committee informed the mother and lawyer that “the investigation into the death has been prolonged.”

Protests in Russia after the death of Navalni

“It is unknown how long it may last. At the moment, the causes of death 'have not been established.' They lie, they buy time and they don't even hide it,” adds the opponent's team.



The opposition's allies directly accuse the president, Vladimir Putin, of ordering his murder in the “Polar Wolf” prison to which he was sent last December after launching a campaign against the re-election of the head of the Kremlin.

“Three and a half years ago Putin tried to assassinate Alexei. Yesterday, he killed him,” said Kira Yarmysh, the opposition's spokesperson, in a video posted on YouTube on Saturday.

The mother, who arrived on Saturday in the town of Jarp, in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district, where she had already met with her son last February 12 and I had found him in good spirits.

Prison officials confirmed her son's death to her, but she has not since had access to the body or the autopsy results.

“We demand that the body of Alexei Navalni be delivered immediately to his family,” Yarmysh pointed out.

The family, the opposition, human rights organizations and Western foreign ministries point to the Kremlin as directly responsible for the death of the opponent, who had already been poisoned in 2020, allegedly by the Federal Security Service (FSB), during a trip to Siberia.

