Civil Guard agents are looking for three individuals who robbed a vehicle at gunpoint last Tuesday in San Pedro del Pinatar. The events occurred around 7:00 p.m., when three people threatened a man with a firearm – whether real or simulated is unknown – and they stole the car he was driving, in the La Loma de Arriba district of Pinatar, near the limit with the province of Alicante.

According to the testimony of the victim, the thieves got out of a car and addressed him, speaking with an Arabic accent and demanding that he get out of the vehicle, a gray 4×4 model, while pointing a gun at him. According to the complaint, one of the assailants got into the SUV and the other two returned to his car and fled in the direction of the AP-7 highway.