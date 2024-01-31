The Sao Paulo Civil Police opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the tragic death of a 19-year-old girl after a sexual encounter with a player from the Corinthians under-20 team, one of the most popular clubs in Brazil.

The young woman was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday night, presenting a worrying hemorrhage in her genitals, and He died after suffering four cardiorespiratory arrests, as reported by the Public Security Secretariat of Sao Paulo in an official statement.

The Municipal Hospital of Tatuapé, where he received medical attention, notified the police authorities considering the circumstances of the death as suspicious, which led to the Fifth Women's Defense Police Station of the Sao Paulo Civil Police to take over the investigation of the caseclassifying it as a 'suspicious death'.

Who is the young man involved in the investigation?

The footballer involved in the incident is Dimas Cándido de Oliveira Filho, 18 years old, who claimed to have called the emergency services immediately after the young woman fainted after a mutually consensual intimate encounter and after realizing the bleeding that affected her.

🚨BRAZIL: A 19-year-old young man recently met player Dimas Cândido de Oliveira Filho, under-20 player for Corinthians, in SP. She experiences bleeding during sexual intercourse and has 4 cardiorespiratory arrests. Defesa affirms that the athlete provided relief and did not commit anything… pic.twitter.com/2EzLP31jeD — CHOQUEI (@choquei) January 31, 2024

Despite the statements of Oliveira Filho and his lawyer, Tiago Lenoir, who assure that no crime was committed and that the sexual relationship was completely consensual, the police continue their investigation to clarify the details and determine the exact cause of death. . The result of the autopsy is awaited to shed light on the tragic death.

Corinthians, in response to this incident, has issued a statement in which it declares itself informed about what happened and is willing to collaborate with the authorities in the ongoing investigations. In addition, they expressed their support for the player involved and the family of the deceased young woman at this difficult time.

🚨 SENSITIVE The Civil Police is investigating the death of a 19-year-old youth who was found with Dimas Cândido, a Corinthians U-20 player. The player claimed that the young man fainted during the sexual relationship and, immediately afterward, hooked up with Samu. A young man apresentou intense… pic.twitter.com/PJBNpnqoii — Sportsmen (@desportistas) January 31, 2024

The soccer team, being one of the sporting pillars of Brazil, is attentive to the development of the investigation and will take the necessary measures according to the results obtained. This case has generated a great commotion in the community and it is expected that the facts will be clarified in the coming days.

