The prices of the BMW 4 Series LCI are already known.

This morning we found a lot of BMW news on our digital doormat. The manufacturer saw the opportunity to provide the BMW 4 Series with a new nose. Colleague @rubenpriest put his shoulders to the wheel and put all the information online, about the BMW 4 facelift, Z4 with manual gearbox and the announced Mini Aceman.

The 4 Series facelift had already been leaked a bit, so it didn't come as a huge surprise. BMW and its customers are apparently very fans of the current looks, because they have changed little. In terms of prices, the increase is also not too bad. The 420i Coupé first cost 59,151 euros, but is now 60,420 euros. We have put all the prices in a table for you here.

Prices BMW 4 Series Coupé LCI

420i Coupe €60,420.20 430i xDrive €70,033.20 M440i xDrive Coupe €95,639.20 420d Coupe €64,934.00 430d xDrive Coupe €80,528.30 M440d xDrive Coupe €101,959.40

There are not very many competitors for the BMW 4 Series Coupé LCI. It is not entirely coincidental that a new Mercedes-Benz CLE has just arrived. The CLE200 is available from 71,277 euros.

However, the Mercedes is slightly more luxurious as standard. For example, with the CLE the AMG package is standard, while with the 4 Series you have to pay extra for the M Sport package. The CLE300 4Matic (comparable to the 430i xDrive) costs 81,647 euros. The CLE 450 (with 381 hp) costs 100,158 euros and the CLE53 is 134,330 euros. The latter also has a six-cylinder. Viewed in that context, the 4 Series is a good offer.

Prices BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI

420i Convertible €69,863.50 430i xDrive Convertible €81,245.50 M440i xDrive Convertible €105,532.20 420d Convertible €75,036 430d Convertible €85,375.70 M440d xDrive Convertible €112,319.90

The 4 Series LCI Convertible has also become more expensive. You could previously pick it up for 68,179, but it now costs 69,863.50 euros. There is no CLE Cabriolet yet. Audi does not supply an A5 Coupé in the Netherlands, but it does supply an A5 Cabriolet. So at least we have a little context. The Audi A5 Cabriolet is available from 69,126.82 euros.

Then you have a '35 TFSI', or a mighty 150 hp and front-wheel drive. If you go for a '45 TFSI', you still have that 2.0 four-cylinder, but with 265 hp and quattro all-wheel drive. Then you are already at 82,096.52 euros, so slightly more expensive than a comparable 430i xDrive Cabrio. An S5 Cabrio is also available, but costs more than 135 grand. Then the M440i Convertible suddenly becomes very cheap.

BMW Z4 with manual gearbox

In addition to the prices of the BMW 4 Series LCI, we also have the price of the BMW Z4 with manual gearbox for you. The importer wants, and we hardly dare to say it, 110,033.30 euros for that. Then you have the weak B58 variant (with only 340 hp), but a two-seater roadster with rear-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. An almost unique car, in 2024.

If you go for the automatic, you will sacrifice some experience, but you will get a faster car in return. Not only that, then you are done for 94,200 euros. That saves more than 15 grand. Ouch! There is only one real competitor for the Z4 with manual gearbox and that is the Porsche 718. The cheapest Boxster costs 113,517 euros with manual gearbox. Then you only have a four-cylinder with 300 hp, but a real sports car that is designed as such.

In short, it will all be a little more expensive, but it won't be too bad. If you couldn't afford it, that's still the case today.

This article Prices 4 Series LCI announced: what does it cost now? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Prices #Series #LCI #announced #cost