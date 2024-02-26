Dragon Ball is a series with a huge number of transformations, and each one has a name that the characters in Akira Toriyama's work themselves have created. However, there is one special case that never had an official title until a few days ago, and It is about the transformation that Gohan obtained during the Buu saga.

As you may remember, before fighting Buu, Gohan trained to reach a level higher than that of Super Saiyan, something that fans called Ultimate. However, this power was never given an official name in the anime or manga. Fortunately, this changed in chapter 102 of the manga. Dragon Ball Super, where it is confirmed that Ultimate is the official name of this transformation for Gohan.

In his fight against Goten and Trunks, Gohan enters his Ultimate transformation, confirming the name of this power, and signaling that it was the sons of Goku and Vegeta who gave him his title, since no one had thought of this before. Something similar also happened in this chapter, as it was confirmed that Beast's transformation comes from Piccolo.

We just have to wait until next month to see how the fight between Gohan and Goku will take place.

Editor's Note:

After Moro and Granolah, Toriyama and Toyotaro have shown that they are capable of creating new and entertaining stories. In this way, I can't wait to see what will happen in the future, especially considering that all the important characters are gathering in one place.

Via: Dragon Ball Super