Anti-Dengue checks in ports and airports. Since 14 February, Italy has raised the alert, after the circular signed by the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health, with the instruction to the Maritime, Air and Border Health Offices (Usmaf-Sasn) to check the vehicles and goods in arriving from countries where the risk of Dengue is high or endemic. The first checks aimed at preventing the importation of infected mosquitoes were completed in almost 2 weeks.

We start from the main Italian airport 'Leonardo Da Vinci' of Fiumicino (Rome). The Ut, the territorial unit, of the Usmaf of Rome-Fiumicino – according to what Adnkronos Salute has learned – carried out 16 checks, including on holidays and at night, to verify the presence on board of the 'residual disinsectation certificate ' on planes coming from Argentina, China, Mexico, Brazil, Maldives, Ethiopia. Following the surveillance carried out, provisions/prescriptions were issued which some airlines (Ethiopian Airlines, Air China, China Eastern and Sichuan Airlines) must comply with within a defined timeframe.

Furthermore, 3 documentary checks were carried out on residual disinfection certificates for aircraft in the Singapore Airlines fleet. 2 declarations of exemption from residual disinfection from the airlines DanAir and EthiadAirways were acquired in official documents.

As regards Usmaf-Sasn Puglia, Calabria and Basilicata, an inspection was carried out at Bari airportand at the same time the Usmaf operators sent the new posters, specific for Dengue, to airport and port managers, sent for posting in sensitive points.

Usmaf-Sasn Lazio, Marche, Abruzzo, Umbria and Molise. 2 activities were carried out surveillance on ships: Catania (liner coming from Tunis), in relation to the possible transport of goods from Africa; Neptune Ithaki ship (cargo ship carrying machinery), also coming from Tunis, which among the last 10 ports had also touched Maderia and Limassol. In both cases, no particular critical issues emerged from the documentation and inspection activity.

Usmaf-Sans Liguria. Awareness-raising work has begun with information and instructions for workers. Also in Liguria, Usmaf operators carried out documentary surveillance on boats, aircraft and physically on port grounds. Specifically, the Imperia Ut carried out 2 inspections on the port grounds and also reported negative feedback from the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute (Izs). The Savona Ut evaluated the trap present in the port of Vado Ligure and reported the negative feedback from Izs. The Genoa Ut acquired and evaluated the documentation relating to 2 airline flights and evaluated a valid residual disinfection document on a commercial aircraft. Finally, the La Spezia Ut has implemented the request for extraordinary disinsection and disinfection of the commercial port by the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea.