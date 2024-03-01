The Chivas of Fernando Gago they continue to take shape so far Closing 2024 and one of the key pieces for the Guadalajara get good results is located on the left side, where Jesus Chiquete Orozco He has started each of the nine games.
At just 22 years old, the Mexican is already one of the essential elements for the Herdbecause his performance not only made him the undisputed starter, but also opened the doors of the Mexican team.
In the midst of this good performance by Chiquete Orozcothe European market seems to have knocked on its door, but not as loud as it has been knocking since New Lionsince one of the powerful clubs in the Sultana del Norte could pay a million for the footballer heading to the next tournament.
In accordance with Multimedia Radiothe Chivas and Jesus Chiquete Orozco They could receive an offer from the Rayados de Monterreywho are ready to shell out around $6 million for his signing.
This approach is not new, since the name of Chiquette has already been linked with Striped in previous semesters; However, the red-and-white youth player has not been willing to leave the Perla Tapatia, where he already found the way to be called up to the Tricolor.
Despite the growing and renewed interest because Chiquete Orozco joins Rayados de Monterreythe reality is that there has not been a single statement that shows that the Mexican soccer player wants to change Guadalajara for the Sultana del Norte.
In fact, Chiquette He has repeatedly mentioned being focused on Chivas and grateful to the club that gave him the opportunity to consolidate himself in the First Division of the Liga MX.
“I am very grateful to this institution (Chivas) has given me a lot and I want to give back what he has given me,” he said. Jesus Orozco months ago, after the first interest of Monterey for his signing.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Liga #team #pay #Chiquete #Orozco
Leave a Reply