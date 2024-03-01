The Emirates have a presence in the world that is like the touch of a star on the brow of existence, like a genius’s awareness of the importance of life, like the intertwining of clusters in the olfactory peaks.

These traits, these qualities, and these characteristics did not appear out of nowhere, but rather are an automatic result of the efforts made by the leadership in order to open the windows to the horizon and view the world, and to look at the shape of the globe as it turns toward humanity, as if it were a mother’s arm, and caresses the cheek of the children with innate warmth, and so on. The UAE is moving forward with its vast imagination and superior ability to photograph and cast dream threads from the gold of a genius idea.

This is how the leadership thinks in order to consolidate the state’s position in the global imagination and establish its prominent signs at every scene of global revelation.

Today, the UAE appears in the world as a continent that includes the feelings of all people and surrounds the dilemmas of their era and what hinders their steps on the way to the future.

Today, the Emirates is playing the role of tuning and pruning the tree of yellow leaves and refining the creation of civilization that has been covered by the shiver of recklessness, and because the Emirates is based on the ideals of the founding builders, it is able to provide a model of sublime presence, able to play a leadership role that respects its relations with others and without excess or negligence.

When we read the Emirati diplomatic movement, we feel proud and proud that we have a young, conscious leadership that manages the circulation of the body of politics with mastery, balance, and safety, making the world flock to our country with the passion of those who dream of the generosity of the cloud and the prosperity of the star.

These are values ​​that have become firmly established in the Emirati conscience and are also drawn on the foreheads of those who love the UAE’s diplomatic journey, which has recorded a strong, overwhelming and bright presence in the four corners of the earth and its four destinations.

This is how the world sees the Emirates, and this is how it honors and appreciates it with the potential it has to lead a global economy based on cooperation, solidarity, and the advancement and advancement of human civilization so that it becomes a broad, cohesive and solid base that serves the aspirations of all human beings and meets the aspirations of peoples towards a bright future and a life that flourishes with prosperity and the luxury of healthy living.

The presence of millions of tourists, visitors and residents who are idling on the land of the Emirates like birds searching for stability and safety, is evidence of this high position that our country has occupied, and the presence of thousands of international companies and institutions confirms the extent of the ability of the Emirates to absorb these giant economic components as they establish their feet on the ground. Its projects are reassured and safe from any tremors or tremors that hinder their economic activity.

Thus, we can say with confidence that the global dream has become its homeland, the Emirates, and its warm shade has become this giant tree, which is the Emirates.

Thank you to those who color the world's feelings with joy and prosperity.