The farm manager gold pioneerin the far east of Russia, where a collapse occurred on the 18th that trapped 13 miners, was arrested on suspicion of violate safety regulations The Russian Instruction Committee (CIR) reported this Monday.

The statement published on Telegram by the CIR department for the Amur region, where the accident occurred, did not identify the detained executive by name, Alexei Biriukov, according to the local website Amur.life.

A week after the collapse, the fate of the trapped miners is unknown, presumably at a depth of 125 meters.

The exploration drilling carried out by the rescuers, which estimate the volume of the collapse at more than 194,000 cubic meters, show the presence of water, so it is not ruled out that The mine is flooded.

Pioner gold mining is one of the largest gold mining companies in Russia.

EFE

