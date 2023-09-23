The Peugeot 207 has the least chance of passing the MOT inspection in England in one go. The cars with the best success rates come from Japan.

Although the MOT inspection does not say everything about reliability, it still gives a good indication of how susceptible to failure a vehicle is. An MOT report also says a lot about how well the previous owners have taken care of it. Of course, it is always better to opt for the car with an almost error-free MOT report if you are in doubt between two potential purchases.

General Periodic Inspection

In England, cars must undergo a Ministry of Transport Test (MoT) inspection for the first time after three years, which is broadly comparable to the General Periodic Inspection in the Netherlands. However, petrol and electric cars only have to undergo their first MOT inspection here after four years. For diesel and gas cars, the first MOT inspection takes place after three years.

Proportional sample size

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, a total of 18,345,342 MOT tests have been carried out in Britain up to the end of July, with 13,150,543 vehicles passing the test in one go. The remaining 5,194,799 were rejected. This means that the average success rate for the first MOT is 71.7 percent, the figures show. Only cars for which more than 1,000 MOT inspections have been carried out this year are included in the lists, to ensure a proportionate sample size.

France flop

The figures aren’t exactly cheering for French car owners, with six of the top 10 worst figures being brands from that country. Three Peugeot models – the 307, 207 and 206 – are in the list of the ten cars with the lowest MOT pass rates. And they score well below the British average.

Citroen Xsara and Renault Scenic

The 307 (48.3 percent – ​​produced between 2001 and 2008) is joined by the smaller 207 (2006-2012) and its predecessor, the 206 (1998-2009), which achieve success rates of 50.6 percent and 52.7 respectively per cent. However, in second place on the list after the 307 is the Xsara hatchback from Citroen (2000-2004) with a success rate of 48.4 percent, closely followed by the Grand Scenic from Renault (2004-2016) with a score of 50.4 percent. See also Commentary on the election of Friedrich Merz: It doesn't matter whether it's from Merkel or Söder

Japan top

At the other end of the range is the Japanese Lexus, which ranks one and two among the models with the highest percentages. The Lexus UX SUV (2018-present) scored an incredible result of 95.4 percent, although the oldest version of this model is less than five years old. However, the older – and larger – RX, dating from 2005, is the star of this study with an average success rate of 93.7 percent. The Lexus NX is also in this top ten in seventh place.

These ten cars are rejected most often 1. Peugeot 307: 48.3 percent 2. Citroen Xsara: 48.4 percent 3. Renault Grand Scenic: 50.4 percent 4. Peugeot 207: 50.6 percent 5. VW Beetle: 51.6 percent 6. Hyundai Getz: 52.0 percent 8. Ford Focus C-Max: 52.5 percent 9. Peugeot 206: 52.7 percent See also Man once weighed 380 kg - and shows how he looks now 10. Renault Megane: 52.8 percent These ten cars are rejected the least often 1. Lexus UX: 95.4 percent 2. Lexus RX: 93.7 percent 3. Porsche Macan: 93.4 percent 4. Ford Puma: 93.4 percent 5. VW T-Cross: 91.8 percent 7. Lexus NX: 91.5 percent 8. VW T-Roc: 91.0 percent 9. Jaguar I-Pace: 90.8 percent =9. Skoda Karoq: 90.8 percent