Saturday, September 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | In Södertälje, there was an explosion next to a detached house, no one was injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sweden | In Södertälje, there was an explosion next to a detached house, no one was injured

In Södertälje, which is located south of Stockholm, there have been some explosions like the one on Friday night in recent days.

in Sweden An explosion occurred in the municipality of Södertälje on Friday evening a little before midnight, according to the Swedish Broadcasting Company, among others SVT.

The explosion happened next to a private house, but according to the police spokesperson, no one was injured.

According to the police, Sweden’s national bomb squad has been called to the scene. Helicopters and police dogs are used to search for suspects.

In Södertälje, which is located south of Stockholm, there have been some explosions like the one on Friday night in recent days.

#Sweden #Södertälje #explosion #detached #house #injured

See also  Music | In the Lappeenranta singing competition, the first prize in the women's category was awarded to two, in the men's category, the first prize was not awarded at all
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lavrov gave Guterres a video message from a Russian schoolgirl

Lavrov gave Guterres a video message from a Russian schoolgirl

Recommended

No Result
View All Result