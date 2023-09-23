Sweden | In Södertälje, there was an explosion next to a detached house, no one was injured

In Södertälje, which is located south of Stockholm, there have been some explosions like the one on Friday night in recent days.

in Sweden An explosion occurred in the municipality of Södertälje on Friday evening a little before midnight, according to the Swedish Broadcasting Company, among others SVT.

The explosion happened next to a private house, but according to the police spokesperson, no one was injured.

According to the police, Sweden’s national bomb squad has been called to the scene. Helicopters and police dogs are used to search for suspects.

In Södertälje, which is located south of Stockholm, there have been some explosions like the one on Friday night in recent days.