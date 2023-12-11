He America club and Tigers will star in a new final, that of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. In the last decade, these two clubs have developed an intense rivalry that has had important chapters in finals, both in the league and in international tournaments.
The Liga MX announced through its social networks what the schedules will be for the round-trip matches of the Mexican soccer grand final.
The first leg would be played next Thursday, December 14 at the Universitario Stadium, also known as Volcán, at 9:00 p.m.
The return leg will take place on Sunday, December 17 at the Azteca Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Tigres and América have starred in the so-called 'rivalry of the decade'. Both teams will be in their third league final in 10 years, although they have also played in other cups.
Both teams met in the final of the 2014 Apertura, the 2016 Concacaf Champions League, the 2016 Apertura and the 2019 Campeón de Campeones. The Águilas won three of these four matches.
To this we must add that Tigres has not been able to beat the Águilas since November 28, 2019, in a match corresponding to the Apertura 2019 tournament, when the felines won at the Azteca Stadium by a score of 1-2.
This means that the cats have not been able to beat the Eagles in nine games.
#schedules #final #Apertura #tournament #América #Tigres
Leave a Reply