A team of researchers has reported for the first time a presumed one new syndrome that occurs in newborns whose mothers made use of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, during pregnancy. Children present a series of defects facial, musculoskeletal and genital, and are now being followed to assess how their condition affects their cognitive development and overall health.

The pattern of congenital malformations was first observed by doctors at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delawarewhere six newborns with similar defects were brought for treatment in the summer of 2022, followed by another four children with matching traits who were later recognized at other facilities, bringing the total birth defects and number of patients, to ten.

All the children had microcephaly (small heads), short stature and “peculiar facial features”; among the congenital malformations there were cleft lip and palate, rocking foot (where the soles of the feet bend upwards), thumbs short and wideone single palm crease and welded fingers.

Some children also had genital defects, while the 60% of the children who underwent MRI had an abnormally thin corpus callosum, which is the part of the brain that connects the left and right hemispheres.

So are birth defects due to fentanyl?

Initially, doctors believed that the ten newborns might be suffering from a rare genetic condition called syndrome Smith-Lemli-Opitz (SLOS), caused by a deficiency in cholesterol metabolism in the uterus and which causes a number of physical anomalies, nevertheless genetic testing ruled it out that children had this disorder.

Further research revealed that the mothers of all ten children had used the opioid drug fentanyl during pregnancy, leading researchers to think that the children may have a previously unknown disorder caused by prenatal exposure to the drug.

Tests on aborted fetuses who had been exposed to fentanyl in utero they confirmed that the opioid passes through the placentawhile other studies have found the presence of the drug in the fetal brain. These findings taken together suggest that fentanyl is rapidly transferred to the fetus early in pregnancy and remains in fetal tissue for some time.

It is unclear how exactly this causes birth defects, although given the similarities to SLOS, the authors of this new study suggest that fentanyl may alter cholesterol metabolism in fetuses. Other psychotropic drugs have been shown to interfere with cholesterol synthesis in the developing fetus by inhibiting a key enzyme called DHCR7, and researchers therefore hypothesize that fentanyl may do the same.

“Although the effect of fentanyl on cholesterol metabolism has not been directly tested, based on indirect evidence it is biologically plausible that it affects cholesterol metabolism in the developing fetus.”

write the authors of the study. However, due to the lack of information about when exactly during pregnancy exposure to fentanyl occurred and in what quantities, It is currently impossible to confirm whether this new syndrome is caused by the drug.

According to the researchers, the birth defects could potentially have been caused by exposure to a different substance or by contaminants or impurities present in the fentanyl used by the mothers during pregnancy. Nonetheless, thestudy author Karen Gripp stressed in a statement that “Given the epidemic of fentanyl use, it is important to recognize this condition”, later adding:

“Similar to prenatal alcohol exposure causing fetal alcohol syndrome with long-term physical and developmental consequences, this new condition may impact many children in life-changing ways.”

