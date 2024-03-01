He Closing 2024 The season has already been played for more than half and although registrations for new signings in Mexican soccer have already been closed, there is still a window that players could take advantage of. Rayados de Monterrey to sign a world champion.
As incredible as it may seem, the team Fernando Ortiz could add a new reinforcement with proven experience in Europe, champion of the Champions League, Euro Cup and three years younger than André Pierre-Gignac.
This is because the Liga MX and the FIFA They allow new reinforcements until March 8, as long as the footballer has not had a contract before February 1, which is the case, so the door is open if Monterey wants to accept this Spanish footballer.
In accordance with RG La Deportivathe representative of Juan kill He is in Nuevo León looking for accommodation for the 34-year-old Spanish footballer, which is why he has been offered to the Rayados de Monterrey, where he would share a dressing room with his compatriot. Sergio Canales.
The former soccer player Chelsea, Manchester United and Valenciaworld champion with Spain in South Africa 2010, could be Rayados' last-minute reinforcementsince his representative would be looking for accommodation for the remainder of 2024 and Monterrey still has a free foreign place.
Juan kill He is 35 years old and has just played for six months at Vissel Kobe in Japan, a club he joined after another year of experience at Galatasaray in Turkey; so he has not had good continuity in this final stage of his career.
He previously finished his cycle in Manchester United, where he became one of the most important footballers on the team between 2014 and 2022, becoming captain and reference; However, his golden age was lived between Valencia and Chelseawhere he won the most important titles.
The main problem with his incorporation is that, in addition to his high salary, the wingers and the midfielder of Monterey are covered and hardly Striped He will allocate a good part of his income to a substitute footballer, who aims to reach the MLS next year.
#world #champion #player #offered #play #Rayados
Leave a Reply