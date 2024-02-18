The first date of the Women's League had interesting matches, of which the Bogota teams' 0-0 draws and the great performance of Leidy Cobos in the triumph of Llaneros on Equity.

Santa Fe brought home a point during their visit to Cúcuta, in an outstanding performance by Karla Torres, Laura Tovar and Nicol Posada.

Good 1-3 victory for Real Santander during his time in the capital of the Atlantic in a game against Junior, with goals from Dayana Beltran, on two occasions, and Norma Mendivelso. Kendi Renteria discounted.

Leidy Cobos scored both goals for Llaneros, who beat La Equidad 2-0.

Pasto also won, defeating Deportivo Pereira 0-2 with goals from María Torres and Hellen Sevillano.



Alianza Petrolera gave a good account of Cali, thanks to the goal of Mirna Olayawho scored in the 64th minute.

❤️💙💛 With this lethal counter, Hellen Sevillano sentenced the Volcánicas to 0-2 to win against Pereira in the first match of the BetPlay 2024 Women's League. pic.twitter.com/a9Pj4OqhZe — Las Volcánicas ✌️🔥🌋 (@LasVolcanicas) February 18, 2024

On Friday, Medellín took a point from Bogotá after drawing with Millonarios, a team from which much more was expected.

Finally, America of Cali ddefeated Internacional Palmira 1-0 in the agony of the game, thanks to the goal of Leury Basanta, at the eighth minute of the replacement.

