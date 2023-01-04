The sixty-year-old woman who suffered an alleged attempted murder attempt last Monday at the hands of her partner in Cieza has already been discharged and is at home with a favorable evolution. This was confirmed by the Councilor for Social Services of Cieza, Melba Miñano, during a rally of rejection attended by almost a hundred people at the gates of the City Hall. The regional vice president, Isabel Franco, was also present.

The councilor also confirmed that several Social Services technicians advised this woman to file the corresponding complaint, which was formalized this Wednesday morning. In addition, she confirmed that there was no history of ill-treatment in the CAVI de Cieza premises.

Isabel Franco welcomed the positive evolution experienced by the victim’s condition, while encouraging all residents “to collaborate, because timely action can save a life.”

The concentration, which took place at noon in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, was attended by the spokesmen and members of the PSOE, PP, Cs, Vox and Podemos parties in the municipality of Cieza, as well as representatives of different groups.

The events took place during the early hours of the 2nd, when the 67-year-old woman was attacked with a kitchen knife by her 66-year-old partner while they were both in the bedroom of their home in Cieza. The quick intervention of a neighbor, who slipped through a window to help after hearing the screams of the lady, prevented a fatal outcome. The attacker entered prison this Tuesday after the order issued by the court number 1 of Cieza. He is charged with attempted murder in an attempted degree.