“I am confident that such powerful weapons will effectively protect Russia from external threats and help defend national interests,” Putin said during the ceremony, which he attended with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from an unspecified location, according to Russian news agencies.

For his part, Shoigu said, “The ship’s crew will train to deploy hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles.”

He pointed out that the Zircon hypersonic missiles are “capable of defeating any current or future air defense system,” and that they can carry out “strong and accurate strikes at sea and on land.”

The Russian military leadership has faced new criticism in recent days after Ukrainian strikes with “HIMARS” missiles on New Year’s Eve, killing at least 89 soldiers who gathered in one building in eastern Ukraine.