Oppenheimer It is the great favorite for the 2024 Oscars with 13 nominations. They follow him poor creatureswith 11 candidates and The Moon Killers, with 10. The Snow Society, by the Spanish JA Bayona, has managed to be present in two categories, Best International Film and Makeup and Hairdressing. The other Spanish option is Robot Dreams, by Pablo Berger, in Best Animated Film. Below is the complete list of all the candidates for the 96th Hollywood Academy Awards Gala, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel as host for the fourth time.
Best film
Best address
best Actor
Best actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best international film
Best original screenplay
Best adapted screenplay
Best photography
Best assembly
- Oppenheimer
- The Moon Killers
- Anatomy of a fall
- poor creatures
- Those who stay
Better sound
Best soundtrack
Best production design
- poor creatures
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- The Moon Killers
- Napoleon
best costume
- poor creatures
- Barbie
- The Moon Killers
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best makeup and hair
- Teacher
- Oppenheimer
- poor creatures
- Golda
- The Snow Society
Better visual effects
Best song
Best animated film
Best documentary film
Best fiction short film
- The after
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai and Wai Po
Best animated short film
- Letter to a pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
