Monday, March 11, 2024, 00:24











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

1. Real Murcia entered the game very badly and a score against from the first minutes condemned them to defeat again



The granas did not live up to what Linarejos demands and what he needed yesterday against Linares. After three minutes, David Campaña's men had already fired twice. In the fourth minute, they arrived for the third time. As it is,…

This content is exclusive for subscribers