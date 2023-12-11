TO Jaime Bayly He has always been seen very close to his mother, Doris Mary Letts Colmenares, who even agreed to give a recent interview to his son for his YouTube channel. For this reason, the news that the popular 'Niño Terrible' gave about the sudden distancing with his mother has surprised his followers. It should be noted that the journalist has been very affected by revealing what his mother did that caused him and his wife, Silvia Núñez del Arco, take your distance. In this note, he knows what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly remembers Tongo with nostalgia on his return to Lima: “How I miss him”

Why did Jaime Bayly distance himself from his mother, Doris Letts?

Jaime Bayly He was encouraged to say, through his YouTube channel, that he is upset with his mother, Doris Letts, as a result of some audios he sent to his wife, Silvia Núñez del Arco.

According to the journalist, in these audios his mother wants to change him and make him a person he cannot be. “She tells Silvia 'this can't go on like this' because of a joke I made to a friend… As she is homophobic, she condemns, deplores, homosexual love. She also told my wife: 'How can you put up with it. Jaime tells you It's doing terrible damage,'” Bayly pointed out.

At this, the writer also broke down and with a broken voice responded to his mother. “Don't try to censor me, this is going to continue like this, as long as I have a voice… It hurts me that he goes behind my back and insidiously tells my wife 'how can you hold on', because he is telling her 'give him an ultimatum,'” he said, very affected.

YOU CAN SEE: Giuliana Rengifo reveals that Jaime Bayly tried to kiss her when he visited her TV set

What decision did Jaime Bayly make after listening to audios from his mother, Doris Letts?

Jaime Bayly announced that he will spend the end of the year holidays in the United States and will not travel to Lime to celebrate with his mother, Doris Letts, as he usually did in previous years. In this regard, the journalist clarified that this decision was made together with his wife, Silvia Núñez del Arco, and his daughter Zoe, 12 years old.

#Jaime #Bayly #breaks #revealing #estranged #mother #quotIt #affects #lotquot