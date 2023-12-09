A few months after the launch, which took place in September 2023, The Walking Dead: Betrayal is already going to close definitively closed, due to the low number of players. Skybound Games announced on the official page of the game on Steam that from December 11, 2023 it will be removed from the store and that all those who request it will be refunded : “Despite the hard work we put into the game, we couldn’t find a way to build the community we wanted.”

Little success

The Walking Dead: Betrayal wasn’t very successful

Who purchased the game via Steam you will be able to request a refund via the platform’s internal system. In this case the playing time does not count and you will get the money even if you played for more than the maximum two hours established by Valve.

Unfortunately, those who purchased The Walking Dead: Betrayal via third party siteslike the various key retailers, will have to contact them to get a refund, which is also logical considering that you cannot ask Steam to refund purchases made elsewhere.

The publisher Skybound Games he also took the opportunity to thank those who still purchased and supported the game, which it must be said is still active Early Access and sold for just €9.99.

In fact, the numbers for The Walking Dead: Betrayal have never been very high. Launched as free-to-play, it accumulated just over 1,000 active players per day, a figure that dropped to a few dozen when switching to the premium formula.