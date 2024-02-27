The technical director of the Mexican National Team, Jaime Lozanoannounced the pre-list of 60 players summoned to the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League and the controversy has arisen again over the absence of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara player, Alan Mozoand he is currently considered one of the best right backs in Mexican soccer.
Regarding this situation, a version has resurfaced about the indifference of the 'jimmy' to dispense with the red and white element, and on social networks some users took up a column of 'The Sniper' From the newspaper RECORDwhere it is stated that the right back was banned from the Mexican team because in February 2022 he would have had a conflict with the coach for leaving him out of the squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
It should be noted that until now there is no official version of this supposed version, however, for many fans this event makes sense due to the current absence of Waiter in the Tricolor.
On the other hand, it is worth remembering that it was also stated that Victor 'Pocho' Guzmán He was banned due to his record of substance use, however, that was forgotten, since in this same pre-list he was one of the players included.
And how to forget the topic of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezthe Tricolor's all-time top scorer has not been called up since 2019 due to an issue of indiscipline in the training stage. Gerardo Martino.
Meanwhile, Gilberto Chiquete, Erick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Roberto Alvarado and Pavel Perez are in the first filter Jaime Lozano for the duel against Panama that will be played in Arlington, Texas, on March 21.
