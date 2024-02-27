Royal | King Harald of Norway was hospitalized in Malaysia

King Harald of Norway has fallen ill during his vacation in Malaysia.

Norwegian king Harald, 87, has fallen ill during a vacation in Malaysia and had to be hospitalized. The Royal House of Norway announced the matter on Tuesday.

Norwegian of TV2 according to King Harald is being treated at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on the resort island of Langkawi.

Aftenposten According to the hospital, built in 1882, it is one of the oldest government-funded hospitals in Malaysia.

According to the royal palace, the king receives treatment from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical staff. The king has an infection.

King turned 87 last week. According to the Norwegian media, he went on vacation to celebrate his birthday.

VG's it is still not certain when the king will be released from the hospital and return to Norway. According to the royal palace, the plan at the moment is for the king to return home at the end of this week, VG says.

Among others, the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre has wished the king a speedy recovery.

“It was a shame to hear that King Harald has been hospitalized in Malaysia. I want to wish King Harald a speedy recovery and hope that he will be healthy again soon,” commented Støre NRK's by.

King Harald has been hospitalized several times in recent years.

At the end of January, he was on sick leave after falling ill with a respiratory infection. In May of last year, the king was hospitalized for a week due to an infection. Before this, he had been hospitalized for an infection twice since the summer of 2022.

The king has also had other health concerns. According to VG, he has had two surgeries in the past few years.

Harald has been the king of Norway since 1991.

King Harald, who has been on the throne for more than three decades, announced at the end of January that, despite his declining health, he does not intend to give up the crown. He repeated his position after the Queen of Denmark Margaret had unexpectedly abdicated in mid-January.

“I stand by what I've always said. I swore an oath to the Stortinget [parlamentille]and it's for life,” Europe's oldest ruler Harald said at the time during a visit to the press center in Oslo.