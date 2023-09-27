The United States will include Israel in its visa waiver program (Visa Waiver), which will allow Israeli tourists or businessmen to access the country more easily, US authorities announced this Wednesday.

The measure comes just over two months after the Israeli Government agreed to allow entry to all US citizens, including those of Palestinian origin, through any port of entry to the country, as a prior step to their inclusion in the visa program. .

Until then, Israel often banned Palestinian Americans from arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and forced those who wanted to go to the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip to enter through Jordan and Egypt. , respectively.

“Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver program marks a major step in our strategic relationship with Israel, which will further strengthen our economic cooperation and security coordination,” US Secretary of State Antony said in a statement. Blinken.

The Foreign Minister stressed that it is a beneficial agreement for his country because “it will improve the freedom of movement of American citizens, including those who live in the Palestinian Territories.”

Starting November 30, Israeli citizens will be able to apply online for authorization to travel to the United States without the need for a visa.

The Visa Waiver allows citizens of countries that have signed a reciprocity agreement to enter the United States for 90 days, for tourism or business, with an electronic certificate known as ESTA, without needing to obtain a visa.

Israel is the 41st country to enter the list of nations that do not require a visa, made up mainly of European countries, such as Spain, and in which Chile is the only Latin American country.

The measure “is not a favor, since it benefits both us and Israel,” explained a US government official during a call with journalists.

Specifically, the official highlighted the fact that since last July, tens of thousands of American citizens of Palestinian origin have been able to travel through the country without a visa, including the occupied West Bank.

However, he clarified, Palestinians who do not have US nationality will not be able to take advantage of the benefits of the visa waiver program.

“The United States will continue to work with Israel through other channels to address ongoing concerns about the well-being and freedom of movement of the Palestinian people,” the official said.

The news comes a week after US President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Washington is currently trying to push for a peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia that could have a major impact on the region and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Specifically, Saudi Arabia is considering normalizing relations with Israel in exchange for a defense pact with the US and help developing its own civil nuclear program. At the same time, Riyadh has made clear that any agreement would require significant progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

EFE