After numerous rumors, the official announcement from PlayStation arrives: Horizon Forbidden Westthe sequel to the highly acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, returns to PS5 with the Complete Edition.

However, it doesn’t end there: even if this special edition will arrive on the market as early as October 6 for Sony console owners, PC gamers also have something to celebrate: the game will also arrive on PC during 2024.

To announce this new edition of the title there is a trailer published by PlayStation Studios on the company’s official YouTube channel. The Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West will include some extras compared to the versions known so far: let’s go and discover them.

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 (and in the future PC)

Burning Shores (the DLC) for PS5 (and in the future PC)

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book (English, Portuguese, Japanese only)

Additional in-game items: New poses and decorations for photo mode

In-game elements to unlock as the plot continues: Carja Behemoth Costume + Carja Behemoth Bow Elite Nora Thunder Costume Nora Thunder’s headband A fragment of the Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Additional resources (consumables)



PC owners can already pre-order the game via Steam and Epic Games Store.