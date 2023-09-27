After numerous rumors, the official announcement from PlayStation arrives: Horizon Forbidden Westthe sequel to the highly acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, returns to PS5 with the Complete Edition.
However, it doesn’t end there: even if this special edition will arrive on the market as early as October 6 for Sony console owners, PC gamers also have something to celebrate: the game will also arrive on PC during 2024.
To announce this new edition of the title there is a trailer published by PlayStation Studios on the company’s official YouTube channel. The Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West will include some extras compared to the versions known so far: let’s go and discover them.
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 (and in the future PC)
- Burning Shores (the DLC) for PS5 (and in the future PC)
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art book
- Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book (English, Portuguese, Japanese only)
- Additional in-game items:
- New poses and decorations for photo mode
- In-game elements to unlock as the plot continues:
- Carja Behemoth Costume + Carja Behemoth Bow
- Elite Nora Thunder Costume
- Nora Thunder’s headband
- A fragment of the Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike
- Additional resources (consumables)
PC owners can already pre-order the game via Steam and Epic Games Store.
