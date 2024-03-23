The Serie “The 3 Body Problem” has achieved notable success on the Netflix streaming platform, attracting the attention of a global audience. However, behind this triumph lies a grim reality in China, where the producer of the series was the victim of a heinous crime that has shocked the country.

The release of the adaptation of the trilogy “The 3 Body Problem” on Netflix has been received with enthusiasm by science fiction fans. The series, based on the acclaimed novels by Chinese author Liu Cixin, has been praised for its intriguing plot, stunning visuals, and ability to explore deep and philosophical themes.

However, as the series reached new heights of popularity, a tragic event overshadowed the production's success. The producer of the series, Lin Qi, was the victim of poisoning premeditated by one of his colleagues, a crime that shocked the entertainment industry in China and beyond.

He Shanghai city court issued death sentence for culpritidentified as Xu Yao, who was found responsible for introducing “dangerous substances” into the work environment, resulting in the death of Lin Qi and serious injuries to four other colleagues.

The incident occurred in December 2020, when Xu Yao poisoned Lin Qi's food after a conflict related to the company's management. Additionally, he contaminated drinks and other objects in the office, which resulted in the poisoning of his other co-workers.

Lin Qi's tragic death left a void in the business community and entertainment world in China. Lin, president of the video game company Yoozoo Games and founder of the Netflix series production company, was a prominent and respected figure in the industry.

The court described the crime as a deliberate and despicable act that endangered public safety. Xu Yao was arrested shortly after the incident and after a judicial process, he was sentenced to capital punishment.

Although the success of the series on Netflix has been a cause for celebration for many, the tragic fate of its producer has served as a reminder of the challenges and dangers faced by those who work in the entertainment industry. Xu Yao's death sentence highlights the seriousness of the crime and the determination of Chinese authorities to deliver justice in cases of workplace violence.