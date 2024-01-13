Ferries are one of the most efficient means of transportation for transporting goods or people through short journeys over water. That does not mean that they are saved from inclement weather. And this week a video alarmed social networks by showing how The sea was entering a ferry in Washington.

In the video, with a duration of one minute 14 seconds, you can see how the water, due to the strong waves of the sea, fills part of the vessel called M/V Issaquah, events that happened in northeast Washington.

The ferry was traveling near the Strait of Juan de Fuca towards Anacortes, according to information from Washington State Ferries, which clarified that it had no passengers on board, only the crew and some vehicles.

In fact, it was precisely one of the company's employees who recorded and shared the video in which You can see how the water begins to enter the ferry, surrounding the vehicles while, in the background, the waves of the sea can be seen shaking violently.

The images are impressive, because When the employee goes to the other side of the ferry, the water floods the central compartment while it is shaken strongly by the waves.

The situation arose due to the speed of the winds which, according to information from the National Meteorological Service, reached up to 40 kilometers per hour. In addition, it must be remembered that Washington has been immersed in major storms in recent days.

What did the ferry company say about what happened?

Washington State Ferries is the largest ferry system in the United States serving eight states and was quick to speak out. He shared that, Although the ship's captain had anticipated a positive weather forecast to make the trip, after the crew left the Puget Sound Shelter the sea conditions were much rougher. than expected.

Due to the situation, The vessel was moved off its usual route. In a Washington State Ferries post on the social network

In addition, Through his Facebook account, he published the video that went viral with the following message: “You may have seen this video our employee took from Issaquah during rough seas on Tuesday near the Strait of Juan de Fuca. We were moving the ship without passengers from our Eagle Harbor maintenance facility to Anacortes. Thanks to the good seamanship skills on the part of the captain and crew, the damage was minimal. This has no effect on the service.”