01/13/2024 – 9:00

After announcing the adoption of a test 4-day working week at the end of 2023, 22 companies began implementing the new working day in the first week of January 2024.

The test period will be recorded in a study by FGV in partnership with 4 Day Week Brazil, an organization that provides consultancy for companies that have decided to adopt the new feature.

At this stage, the participating companies carried out semi-structured qualitative interviews.structured with their founders or high-level leaders. Companies were not compelled to adopt a specific format for the 4-day week, but they all adopted the one-day-off model. The other option was to work two days of fewer hours.

The condition for participating was to keep salaries unchanged (at 100%) and provide employees with a significant reduction in working time. The model is called 100-80-100: with 100% of wages, 80% of time and 100% of productivity.

More than 70% of companies participating in the pilot will test the 4-day week with all employees, while 6 organizations will test it with some department initially.

What are the reasons for participation?

The research showed that there were four factors that led companies to adopt this new work model: facing challenges in attracting and retaining talent; improve productivity and engagement; increase people's quality of life and change the way work is done.