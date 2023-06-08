A city is not only known for its heritage, its history or its natural surroundings, but also for its gastronomy. This acquires, in each territory, different nuances that connect with its customs, with the life of its people for centuries and also with its roots, making its recipe book itself a treasure to be preserved that allows you to travel to other times through the palate. . That trip is the one that LA VERDAD proposes this weekend with Cartagena Puerto de Sabores, an event that has already celebrated three editions, highlighting local gastronomy and its traditions, opening its doors, at the same time, to the avant-garde and culinary innovation. influenced by international cuisines that come together on the seashore. And this is thanks to some twenty exhibitors that allow those who come up there to prepare a complete menu trying, cover by cover, the best that the hotel industry has to offer.

The inauguration took place yesterday at 1:30 p.m. with the visit of Manuel Padín, acting deputy mayor of the Cartagena City Council; Gregorio Mármol, delegate of LA VERDAD in Cartagena, and Carlos López Portland, Business Director of this medium. The event is sponsored by Estrella de Levante, Cartagena City Council, the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, Itrem and Huertas Motor, and the collaboration of the Cartagena Port Authority, Zambú and José Díaz.

During the opening, the tables that were located on the esplanade of the Port of Cartagena filled up. There were Carmen Marín and Montserrat López, who have not missed any of the three editions and have started with some classic Estrella de Levante and some pasties from the Balbino López Confectionery. “We love this, because we are from Cartagena and we must promote commerce and hospitality so that the city goes up,” they stated.

Alejandro García, a native of Asturias, has come with some friends to visit the Region of Murcia for four days and today they had a stop in Cartagena. After discovering some of his heritage jewels, they have found the fair and he has decided to enjoy a “very rich” seafood, paired with beer. Estefanía Carpio’s grandparents have come from Ecuador to visit her, and she has decided that they had to try a good Asian coffee, which she has found at the José Díaz stand. “It’s fabulous and delicious,” they assessed after tasting it, because “it’s different and very nice.”

A journey of sensations from the palate



The gastronomic experience of Cartagena Puerto de Sabores can start with the seafood, the appetizer par excellence, which in this fair, in addition to the traditional one, has its own interpretations, changing the anchovy for smoked paprika pearls or giving it a Japanese touch. Gildas, ham, gazpacho or goat cheese dishes invite the first bites. They are followed by a variety of tapas that suit all tastes, such as mini-hamburgers, meats, seafood recipes, sandwiches or burritos, among many others that also include vegan options. All paired with the varieties of Estrella de Levante or the wines, cavas and vermouth from the different participating wineries. There is no lack of dessert with cakes, typical sweets and Asian coffee.

The afternoons from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm and the nights from 10 pm to midnight will be enlivened with DJ music for those who want to enjoy a good cocktail with views of the sea.

The Cartagena Puerto de Sabores proposal is completed with workshops. At 12 noon Quim Gabarro will offer training on the traditional cauldron, and tomorrow at 7 pm it will be the turn of the garum and salted fish. The great novelty is the michirones contest that will take place on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. as an activity included in the Gastronomic Municipality of the Year 2023. It is open to the public with free participation, prior registration at events.laverdad.es. The event will conclude on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.