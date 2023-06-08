The video is in stark contrast to a video that Vasiliev posted a month earlier, which led to national commotion. He brags about his holiday in Mexico. In his Hawaiian shirt, with prawns on the plate in front of him and a few bottles of beer within reach, he jokingly wishes his compatriots a happy New Year.

It angered many Russians. They accused Vasiliev of complete indifference to the fate of the probably hundreds of Russian soldiers who died on New Year’s Eve in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army on the eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka.

The governor of the Kursk region was also furious and Deputy Chairman Andrey Turchak of the Federation Council, the Russian upper chamber, demanded Vasilyev’s resignation. He complied and turned up four weeks later in soldier’s uniform in the Donbas. It is not known whether the politicians are still at the front or are still alive.