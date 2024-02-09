In a shocking revelation, Ken Ralphs, a Briton based in Algarve, Portugal, along with the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, Christian Brueckner has brought to light a chilling kidnapping plan.



This plan, which was hatched days before the disappearance of the three-year-old British girl in Praia da Luz in 2007, It involved the abduction of a minor from a wealthy family to be sold to a German couple incapable of conceiving children naturally.

Ralphs, who had moved to Portugal with Brueckner and another Englishman in search of a bohemian life, never suspected that his close circle could be involved in such a nefarious act.

The confession came one night around a campfire, when a mutual friend, overcome with guilt, He tearfully revealed his participation in the plan with Brueckner. The intention was to give the child to a German couple who were already waiting to illegally adopt him.

Alarmed by the confession, Ralphs persuaded his friend to abandon the plan and distance himself from Brueckner. A week after this event, and after Ralphs' return to England, Madeleine McCann disappeared, triggering one of the most high-profile and heartbreaking searches in recent decades.

Photograph of Madeleine McCann on May 3, 2007, the same day she disappeared.

Ralphs, following Madeleine's disappearance, informed the police about Brueckner and provided details about his last known whereabouts in Portugal. Despite the efforts, Brueckner, who is currently facing charges of rape and drug trafficking, and is imprisoned until 2026, was arrested years later without concrete evidence linking him directly to the McCann case.

However, German police have identified him as a suspect, and he is expected to answer to allegations of child abuse and other crimes during his stay in Portugal. Next week, Brueckner will appear in court, where drawings found in his cell will be presented as part of the evidence against him.

