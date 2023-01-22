The revenue ranking, with 11 Premier clubs among the top 20 in Europe, seals a work that began in 1992. Analyst Deloitte: “We have to ask ourselves not if but when all 20 Premier teams will appear in the top 30”
While Premier League clubs continue to compulsively shop the market, analyst firm Deloitte has released the new Money League: for the first time, more than half of the clubs in Europe’s top 20 revenues come from the same country. Indeed, England, capable of placing Manchester City in the lead for the second year in a row, at an altitude of 731 million, and boasting 11 representatives in the top 20 places in the turnover ranking.
