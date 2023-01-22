The Federal Police arrested on Friday night, 20th, in Boa Vista, a suspect of encouraging the assassination of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the PF, the crime would have been committed through a comment on a social network. The corporation did not disclose the name or activity of the accused.

The prisoner would have said that it would be “the time to put the bullet in his head” in an Instagram post about the President’s visit to Roraima, on Saturday, 21.

The arrest in flagrante delicto was based on article 359-M of the Penal Code – “attempting to depose, by means of violence or serious threat, the legitimately constituted government”.

Incitement to crime was also cited.

The PF reported that the suspect was sent to the prison system.