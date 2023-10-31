Quality of the raw materials, unique local product, professionalism of the master chefs and balance between traditional recipes and the most avant-garde dishes. These are the ingredients that the Cartagena exhibitor will have to conquer the most demanding palates at the Murcia Gastronomic Region event. The culinary meeting is held from November 3 to 6 at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium.

The space dedicated to the port city will be themed around the Cartagena inventor Isaac Peral. Visitors will be able to taste and purchase the chocolate submarine, one of the symbols of the local San Vicente confectionery.

The culinary offer on Friday the 3rd at the City Hall display will be black pudding marinara, mini bacon lovers and orange duck taco from Chamfer Best Burguer Shop.

On Saturday, the 4th, Larvi Restaurante will take over the kitchen with its Larvi seafood, oxtail brioche bread and red tuna bao bread.

The presentation of the Cartagena exhibitor in the Murcia Gastronomic Region.



Pablo Sánchez / AGM





El Mosqui Restaurant will bring its arroz caldero on Sunday, November 5. The next day, Monday the 6th, Morales Alimentación will offer Russian salad with Cantabrian gilda and toast, seafood salad with hake and prawn and lean meat with tomato accompanied by country bread.

Attendees will be able to pair with Estrella de Levante beer, among other options, the tapas offered by the restaurants on display.

The José Díaz family business, catering supplies, and manufacturer of the cup where Asian coffee is served, will have its own space, as will Restaurante Antípodas Tavern, from La Azohía, with its fresh and local products; and Gastrobar La Fábrica Brew Pub, with an original food truck to present its tapas.

At the presentation of the gastronomic event this Tuesday at the Town Hall, the mayor of the port city, Noelia Arroyo, highlighted that Cartagena’s offer “combines tradition, history and avant-garde to demonstrate that it is in an advantageous position in tourism.”

Cartagena will be represented by two renowned chefs: María Gómez, from the Michelin Star restaurant Magoga, and Sergio de la Orden, from El Mosqui, in Cabo de Palos. Both will give presentations “with two hands to show that cuisine is also avant-garde in Cartagena.”

The delegate of LA VERDAD in Cartagena, Gregorio Mármol, and the director of the Murcia Gastronomic Region, Sergio Gallego, also participated in the presentation. Mármol stressed that “it is one of the main national gastronomic events, the most outstanding in the Mediterranean” and thanked the “support of the Cartagena City Council” for this fair promoted by the newspaper. In his opinion, the port city’s exhibitor is one of the most visited because “it has quality products and the hoteliers are first class. Asian food, for example, is one of the star products of the fair” and has become “a magnificent showcase of Cartagena gastronomy.”

For his part, Sergio Gallego recalled that “Cartagena is ‘Gastronomic Municipality of the Year’, and is really on the path to continuing to lay the foundations of a gastronomy that will bear fruit in a few years.”

As for the news in this edition of Region of Murcia Gastronomic, most of the thirty presentations will be in pairs. In the same setting, chefs of a more traditional style will meet with other more creative ones. Thus, according to Gallego, “we will be able to see El Mosqui with La Sartenica and La Marquesita with Alviento.”

Signature cuisine



Among the Spanish chefs and sommeliers who will share their creations in the Murcia Gastronomic Region will be the two Michelin Stars Mario Sandoval, from Restaurante Coque, and Kiko Moya, from Restaurante La Escaleta. Also, Javier Sanz, from Oba, with a Michelin Star and Cañitas Maite that won the distinction for the best croquette in Spain in 2021. On Saturday night, Sanz will offer a tasting of one hundred croquettes for the audience and one more signature dish.

The Alcazar restaurant La Tropical will carry ‘the best grill in Spain’, with which it won the national competition in San Sebastián. These are just some of the new features available this year, those interested can consult them all on the congress website: ‘murciagastronomica.es’.