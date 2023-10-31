Uriel Antuna is living the best moment of his career. Since the player left Chivas, he has focused much more on the ball and despite the bad moment that Cruz Azul is experiencing, coupled with all the criticism that the Mexican usually receives for his presence in the Mexican National Team, the numbers of the player within the Santos’ ranks are above almost all national players, and his records at the club level and with El Tri mark real differences.
Furthermore, there is increasingly more focus on the player, it seems that that stage of indiscipline fell by the wayside in the Chivas locker room. This being the case and his clear improvement with and without the ball, means that the option of returning to Europe is on Uriel’s table, because as we have reported in 90min, he has surveys from different leagues on the old continent and in case a formal offer arrives in December, it is possible that Cruz Azul will have to accept it.
Antuna is clear when stating that his desire is to return to Europe and fulfill his dream; today, the possibility is real. The player’s contract ends in June of the following year, so there is a real risk of losing him as a free agent by the machine, something they experienced recently with Orbelín Pineda. If the Machine does not renew the player before the end of this year, they will surely seek to close the sale in January, avoiding a breakout as a free agent.
#Antunas #return #Europe #simmering