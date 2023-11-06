The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Electronic Crimes at the Public Prosecution, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Councils in the Office of Citizens and Community Affairs in the Presidential Office, organized an awareness lecture on electronic rumor crimes at Al Sarooj Council in Al Ain, as part of a series of educational lectures organized by the Prosecution to educate and raise public awareness of the laws in all the emirates of the country. .

The lecture presented by Khaled Mubarak Al-Madhani, Head of the Anti-Rumours and Electronic Crimes Prosecution, shed light on the danger of rumors and their harm to the individual and society, and explained the criminal confrontation of electronic rumor crimes, and awareness of not circulating any unofficial news that would cause fear and panic among members of society.

Al-Madhani pointed out the need to be aware of the dangers of rumours, their impact on the reputation of societies and individuals, and the role of the individual in refuting those rumours, and not being swayed in promoting them, either by broadcasting them, publishing them, or re-circulating them on websites and social media.