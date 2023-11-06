In Primorye, unknown persons fired at an SUV, one person was wounded

In the city of Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai, unknown persons fired at an SUV parked in front of a store, resulting in at least one person being injured. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

Eyewitnesses independently took the victim – a man about 30 years old – to the hospital, without waiting for the doctors to arrive.

According to preliminary data, the man received a bullet wound and a stomach wound.

